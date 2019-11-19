Lack of sleep linked to poor learning

Scientists found that insufficient sleep interfered with our circadian rhythm

Lack of sleep can have a negative effect on our ability to learn and understand things as well as our mental health, two studies have shown.

The findings were published on October 14 in the online journal Science.

Scientists found that insufficient sleep interfered with our circadian rhythm and would have adverse effects on our mental well-being in the long run.

This means that enough sleep cannot be replaced by anything else if we wish to enjoy good health.

Circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that regulates the cycle between sleeping and waking, which repeats after around every 24 hours.