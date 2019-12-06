Lake Victoria under threat

Comparing the ancient sediment along the edges of the lake, showed that the lake levels declined rapidly thousands of years ago, and could happen in the next years as well.

Kenya could lose access to Lake Victoria, the world’s largest tropical lake, in 400 years after it dries up due to climate change, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Houston also found that one of its two sources of water, the White Nile could lose the water in less than 100 years. In the research published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the researchers studied how the lake levels respond to changes in evaporation, temperature, rainfall, and solar energy.

Comparing the ancient sediment along the edges of the lake, showed that the lake levels declined rapidly thousands of years ago, and could happen in the next years as well. Emily Beverly, assistant professor of sedimentary geology at the UH College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, along with researchers at Baylor University wrote: “Our model predicts that at current rates of temperature change and previous rates of lake level fall, Lake Victoria could have no outlet to the White Nile in as little as 10 years”.

THREATENED LIVELIHOODS