Leaders adopt plan to boost healthcare

President Uhuru Kenyatta was among world leaders who adopted a high-level United Nations Political Declaration on universal health coverage (UHC).

This was the most comprehensive set of health commitments ever adopted at this level.

The declaration comes after the World Health Organisation and partners flagged the need to double health coverage between now and 2030 or leave up to five billion people unable to access healthcare.