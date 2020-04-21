Life after Covid-19

“And just handwashing with soap can reduce death rates from these diseases by up to 65 per cent,” he says. “When people wash their hands in the right way at the right time, it can be more effective than medication, vaccine or even clean water, as a single intervention against pneumonia and diarrhoea.”

Washing hands well takes only about 20 seconds, costs next to nothing, and yet it can prevent serious diseases that can cost millions to treat, he adds.

Stephens, who has been working with over 4,000 children in Kenya in a soap programme in schools, says needy families have been the greatest beneficiaries.

“When the programme started some three years ago, a third of them would miss school even twice a month because of different illnesses. But, after they were taken through handwashing procedures, reported hygiene-related illnesses dropped. We saw a 45 per cent increase in attendance,” he says.

Data from the National Registry of Diseases shows after Kenya reported the first case of the new coronavirus on March 13, there was a spike in pneumonia, one of the complications of severe Covid-19.

From January until early February, the number of pneumonia cases were 137,667 before a dramatic increase to 195,504. While compilation of data for March is not complete, a Health ministry official suspects the numbers are still increasing. There was no such increase in the same period last year.

Pneumonia, that claimed 21,584 in 2017 alone, was long thought to be caused by bacteria, but the Pneumonia Etiology Research for Child Health study found that viruses caused most of the severe cases (61 per cent).

Dr Jeremiah Chakaya, a respiratory physician allied to the society, says it is very difficult to differentiate between Covid-19 and pneumonia. “Should people observe hand hygiene, we are likely to see a decrease of pneumonia cases in the coming months unlike what has been witnessed in the last three months,” he says.

The flu is another deadly ailment that can be prevented by handwashing. According to WHO, the 2018–2019 flu season was the longest in a decade, lasting a full 21 weeks from November to April.

“In many cases, infectious diseases, such as influenza, can be transmitted before a person has signs and symptoms of the disease. Handwashing can make sure you’re not unwittingly infecting yourself,” says Dr Chakaya.

Despite handwashing being a gold standard for health, researchers and experts have also warned that overdoing it can be harmful. They warned that over-washing can potentially lower our resistance to essential bacteria and becoming too clean possibly sets up people for even more health risks.

A research titled How being too clean might make us sick showed that the normal (healthy) bacteria that live on the skin are very important and washing does not remove them. However, over-washing removes these friendly bacteria.

“The bacteria are not affected by you washing your hands after visiting a toilet or while taking shower, but overdoing it can take a toll on your health,” shows the report.

Dr Samer Blockmon, an internal medicine specialist at the Georgia-based Piedmont Healthcare system, agrees that excessive handwashing can make you vulnerable to illness. “If you wash your hands too often, you are also removing the healthy oils and good bacteria that defend against disease. At an extreme, you start drying out the hands, you start damaging the skin,” he says.

How do you know you are over-washing your hands? If after washing your hands they are itchy, your skin flaky or there is pain and redness then you are overdoing it.