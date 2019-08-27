Agony of living with elephantiasis

Patients cannot work to earn a living and are ostracised by the society

For a perpetual hypochondriac, my father was very apprehensive when I joined medical school. I grew up morbidly scared of hospitals. At one time, he was admitted in hospital for six weeks and I only visited him once. I was seven years old and my childhood brain, fuelled by my mother’s reinforcement on sanitation and hygiene, was conditioned to believe that germs crawled on every hospital surface.

The visit to hospital drained me. I wouldn’t touch any surface for fear of picking up germs. It was, therefore, understandable that my father called me every Friday in my first year of medical school to ensure I was still in the programme.

Like everyone else who has not been through medical school, dad asked if I had been to the morgue and touched a cadaver. He figured if I survived that then I would survive the course. People don’t realise medical students are more scared of living patients than cadavers. With the living, one wrong move can cause irreversible damage.

The day I questioned whether I was destined to be a doctor was the most unexpected. On a random day after a laboratory session in the second year, a bunch of us were walking back to the hostels through the hospital corridors. We ran into a gentleman pushing a wheelbarrow. It took a moment to register that he was carrying his entire scrotum on the wheelbarrow. It looked like it weighed no less than 20kg.

My immediate reaction was to run. I could not fathom how a living human being could possibly bear such affliction. This was my reaction as a medical student. I could not imagine what the non-medical public thought. I felt embarrassed. This is not what was expected of the conduct of a future doctor.

CAUSE SWELLING

Every time I am reminded of neglected tropical diseases, this is the image that comes to mind. Elephantiasis is caused by a variety of roundworms (filarial worms to be precise), which include Wucherereria bancrofti which causes almost 90 per cent of cases while Brugia malayi accounts for most of the remaining 10 per cent. There exists other rarer species that wreak havoc on the lymphatic system.

The human body has a circulatory system made up of arteries, veins and capillaries through which blood flows. It has a lymphatic system through which lymph (a yellowish fluid containing white blood cells derived from body tissues) flows. The lymphatic system has lymph nodes at strategic places along its channels, which produce immune cells that fight disease. These swell when you have an infection of cancer as they work in overdrive to try and contain the problem.

In elephantiasis (scientifically referred to as lymphatic filariasis), the adult filarial worms enter the lymphatic system where they live for their entire lifespan of about six years. They reproduce and their larva forms are released into the blood stream and taken up by mosquitoes. In the mosquito, they mature and are spread to the next person through a mosquito bite and the cycle continues. The adult worm can only survive in humans.

The worm causes blockage of lymphatic channels, causing the lymph to accumulate and cause swelling of the body parts below the blockage. The swelling affects mostly the legs and the scrotum in men. However, in less common cases, it affects the arms and the breasts in women.

The swelling is accompanied by inflammation of the skin, hardening and disfiguring it. So you can imagine what this means for the delicate, almost translucent skin of the scrotum. There is so much deposition of fibrous tissue in the scrotum, causing total disfigurement and destruction of the function of the testes, and can result in extreme enlargement of over 30kg.

When the worm dies, it triggers an immune reaction that causes the patient extreme discomfort. The blocked nodes can get infected resulting in pain and ill health. The inflamed skin can break down in ulcers that are difficult to heal.