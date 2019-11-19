Lobbies demand help for flood victims

Activists blame the use of harmful fuels and environmental degradation
Environmental activists have called on the government to provide immediate aid to those affected by the ongoing rains.
This comes ahead of the November 29 School Friday for the Climate also known as Fridays for Future.
Fridays for Future is an international movement of school students who take time off from class to participate in demonstrations to demand for action to prevent global warming and climate change.
The activists blamed the use of harmful fuels and environmental degradation. “From floods to drought, extreme weather is a direct consequence of bad energy policies, the senseless burning of fossil fuels and reckless destruction of our forests,” said Greenpeace Africa’s Campaigner Amos Wemanya. He urged the government to act fast in preventing more environmental damage.