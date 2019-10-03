Malnutrition cases drop in West pokot

Results recorded after joint efforts by the county and national governments and NGOs

West Pokot County has recorded a drop in malnutrition rates from 38.2 to 35.1 per cent, according to a recent survey.

According to the report, done by the Health ministry and Action Against Hunger Organisation on malnutrition this year, the results were recorded after the county and national governments and NGOs put in place measures to fight malnutrition. The county has been among regions with the highest malnutrition rates, going past the national average, according to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2014.

Speaking at Konyao during a sensitisation meeting against malnutrition, West Pokot County Nutrition officer Jane Limangura said recently no deaths had been reported in the county. “Malnutrition has reduced in the area because the county government has bought livestock and given out seeds to farmers. Children are getting food,” she said.