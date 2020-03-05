Mani-pedi could leave you with hepatitis

Dirty tools pose a danger

It is really not hard to come across a nail salon in town or in the corner of every estate with women in line waiting to get fresh manicure or pedicure.

While most women think about the colour or design they want, the possibility of getting an infection is never on their minds. What many do not know is that these pop-up nail shops provide a vehicle for transmission of Hepatitis B.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the dangers that dirty tools and unhygienic practices pose to clients receiving manicures and pedicures can result in serious illness. “Unhygienic manicures and pedicures carry a risk of hepatitis. Hepatitis B can survive in nail polish and infect you through broken skin,” says WHO.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease. The virus is most commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth and delivery, as well as through contact with blood or other body fluids.

WHO estimates that in 2015, 257 million people had chronic hepatitis B infection (defined as hepatitis B surface antigen positive).

While nail salons are meant to comply with hygienic workplace standards that protect the health of employees and clients, experts estimate that the majority of these shops fail to comply with these standards, thus inviting infection.

Dr Monica Mwangi, a general practitioner, says there are some serious dangers posed by reusing of these very intrusive tools. "No one should accept on blind trust that a business is taking the necessary steps to prevent transmission of blood-borne infections such as hepatitis,” she says.

She says while nail artists are meant to ensure the safety of their clients, it is upon the clients who frequent the establishments to ensure that cleanliness is maintained.

“The technicians often reuse the instruments without disinfecting them, which places their clients at heightened risk of infection. Pathogenic agents like bacteria, viruses and fungi pose a risk because they can be transmitted across small breaks in the skin, which are oftentimes unnoticeable,” she says.

While the risks are big, the only solution she says is to take extra precautionary measures such as carrying your own instruments and making sure technicians wash their hands before serving you.