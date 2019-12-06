Napier grass and reduced greenhouse gas emissions

Growing and using Napier as fodder in the farm could reduce pressure on forests and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to new research. In the study which was published in Global Change Biology, the scientists modelled the impact on greenhouse gas emissions and efficiency of three scenarios for feeding nutrient-rich diets to dairy cows in Kenya: feeding cows on either silage made from maize grown locally or on a cultivated African Napier grass grown on existing grassland, or on a mixture of the two. Using more fertilisers and fodder for increasing yields increases greenhouse gas emissions, according to research from the Centre for International Forestry Research in Kenya, Lancaster, and Wageningen Universities. There are 2 million smallholder dairy farmers in Kenya, who own farms with ten cows or fewer, usually feed their livestock on a mixture of wild grasses grown on local grassland.