New facility to end aflatoxin menace

The Katumani Aflasafe was commissioned in Machakos

Farmers were relieved after a manufacturing facility to deal with the aflatoxin menace was commissioned last week in Machakos.

The Katumani Aflasafe, built by the US, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation and Agriculture ministry will provide a sustainable solution to a deadly problem.

Aflasafe works from the plot to your plate to stop contamination from reaching dangerous levels and keep foods like maize and groundnuts safe to eat.

The facility is the first of its kind in East Africa. High levels of aflatoxin exposure can lead to human and animal deaths, cancer, immune system suppression and stunting in children. “Aflasafe, when coupled with good practices in post-harvest handling saves lives,” said Patrick Wilson, USAid Kenya and East Africa Deputy Mission Director.

Aflatoxin contamination also decreases poultry and livestock productivity and increases food processing costs, and limits a country’s export potential.