Funds for Nyeri

Nyeri is set to receive more than Sh210 million from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to scale up the fight against HIV/Aids in the county. Though the rates of infection are declining, CDC county director Marc Bulterys said the money would be channelled to the county directly to improve its infrastructure and increase human resource in the fight against the disease. Mr Bulterys said the county would be a model county on matters related to the pandemic.

The funds will be used for laboratory support, improvement of infrastructure, training, monitoring and evaluation as well as human resource. Data provided by the county government indicates that HIV/AIDS prevalence has reduced from 4.3 per cent to 3.7 per cent in the last six years. “As a county we are committed to improving the health sector in the county and we will ensure that there is HIV control and medication for those infected,” noted Governor Mutahi Kahiga.