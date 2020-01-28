Our body temperature ‘declining over years’

Lower levels of inflammation blamed

Human body temperature has declined steadily over the past 160 years, a study has shown.

It’s a number everybody knows by heart that our bodies are supposed to be an average 37 degrees Celsius.

But, that number may be outdated, according to a new analysis of body temperature records going back to 1860.

The study suggested the body temperature of the average US man had dropped by 0.6 degrees Celsius since the Civil War, in a report published in the science reports. (A similar drop was found in women.) Other studies had already established these newer, lower baselines, blaming faulty thermometers for the discrepancy.