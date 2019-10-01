Our children should not have to die this way

No parent should have to bury their child as a result of someone else’s greed

It has been a week of horror as we watched the media light up with the devastating news of a school in Nairobi collapsing on our young ones while in class, killing eight of them and leaving scores in hospital in unstable condition.

We have castigated, pointed fingers and ranted on social media, calling for instant justice for the children. However, a new week rolls in, the anger dissipates and the news becomes old as juicier scandals take centre stage and the press moves on. The pain remains a searing hot reality for the children’s loved ones who will continue to seek justice, even as they bid them farewell.

There may be a thousand ways to die, but few can measure up to the horror of being crushed to death or being buried alive under stone and mortar and watching yourself die slowly as your lungs fail to expand and take in air. This is what these young children went through. It is sad that we are making a habit of putting our children in harm’s way in the most unimaginable methods.

ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS

Children have drowned during the infamous holiday school trips while taking boat rides in lakes without life jackets. Children have met their deaths in school buses while travelling on our roads when they should be at home enjoying their recess. Now we have brought death closer home, in the one space they are meant to be safe — school.

What does death by drowning mean? It means that an 11-year old will be dragged down underwater while incapable of swimming or where even their swimming skills in a swimming pool will not match up to the angry rolling waves mother nature sends out when she is upset.

The little boy will panic at the loss of control and will instinctively open his mouth to scream. In so doing, he will draw in water into his lungs, which will take up the space for air within the lung alveoli and effectively seal off the alveolar surface where oxygen and carbondioxide are exchanged. This experience is excruciatingly painful and those who survive it will never be comfortable with water bodies of any kind. The airway irritation results in pain from the nasal cavity all the way to the lungs and the chest feels like it is on fire. Death sets in quickly and as little as five minutes is all it takes.

BROKEN BONES

In collapsing buildings, the debris that rains on the poor victims does not discriminate. All within range are affected. Death is usually as a result of polytrauma (multiple injuries in one body). The bones are broken, the flesh is torn, crushed or bruised and whatever little thread of hope remaining could be pinned underneath a heap of very heavy rubble.

Broken bones bleed fairly heavily. Further, if the fracture sustained is compound (with an associated soft tissue and skin injury), the bleeding can be extensive enough to cause death. The pain involved is unimaginable, as limbs are grotesquely positioned due to the impact. Joints may be completely dislocated out of their sockets.

Flying debris can cause injury to soft tissues that is life-threatening. Key organs such as the eye can sustain penetrating injuries with shards of glass lodging in the delicate tissue. Cut wounds to the face and scalp can bleed a river.