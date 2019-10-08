Pneumonia: Children above 5 neglected

A study found that this category of children had a high inpatient pneumonia mortality than those below five years

Children between five and 14 years have been neglected, with pneumonia accounting for 11 per cent of deaths in this group, a research has revealed.

A study recently conducted in Kenya has established there are no validated guidelines to manage pneumonia in children above five years.

The study, published this month in the BMJ Global Health journal, was aimed to understand risk factors for deaths among these children diagnosed with pneumonia at 13 sub-county level health facilities in the country.

It found that this category of children had a high inpatient pneumonia mortality than those below five years.

However, pneumonia deaths have not been reported before in these age groups and, perhaps surprisingly, they are similar to those reported in hospital-based pneumonia studies of children under five, the report says.