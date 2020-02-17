Responsible tourism: Bid to stop pollution

Initiative to curb plastic waste
Tourism is one of the sectors contributing to the huge littering in oceans and as such should help tackle the menace, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.
To address this, an initiative which unites the tourism sector to curb the root causes of plastic pollution has been created.
Global Tourism Plastics Initiative’s goal is to transition the economy to a circular plastic economy and sustain the tourism sector.
Its commitments include eliminating problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and items and take action to move from single-use to re-use models by 2025.