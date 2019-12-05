STEM subjects and women

The environment plays a major role in discouraging women to participate in research. An analysis which was conducted by the American Association of University Women shows that “the environment shapes women's achievements and interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).” According to the report, “when women believe in their potential for intellectual growth, they become achievers.”

This means that women do not believe in themselves because of the environment they have been brought up. The report further states, “Building a culture that empowers women motivates them to do great things in science that will benefit their personal lives and the society.” Women can use their knowledge and experiences to lead the public to appreciate science and make informed decisions about technology applications such as biotechnology.