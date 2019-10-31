Safaricom’s M-Tiba deal boost for healthcare

This means Bayer will support M-Tiba in executing partnership deals in the digital health space

Safaricom-backed mobile phone healthcare service M-Tiba has been selected as an Advance Track partner by Bayer G4A.

This means Bayer will support M-Tiba in executing partnership deals in the digital health space. Bayer G4A (formerly known as Grants4Apps), launched in Berlin in 2013, collaborates with start-ups and healthcare technology companies across the world that are developing innovative solutions in healthcare.

This year, the Bayer G4A team has selected 11 participants from over 750 applications from 65 countries.

M-Tiba has recently announced partnerships deals with Minet Kenya Insurance and AAR Insurance Kenya.

PharmAccess Foundation deployed M-Tiba for registrations on universal health coverage pilots for three of four pilot counties in Kenya (Kisumu, Nyeri and Machakos). “We were amazed by the growing maturity of digital health start-ups and had to make some very tough decisions. We are excited to jointly develop and scale new digital solutions that will help change the accessibility of health for our patients and consumers,” said Eugene Borukhovich, Head of Digital Health at Bayer.