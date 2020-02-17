Scientists: Animal carcasses useful

Discovery behind new proposals
Scientists now want regulations governing the disposal of large animal carcasses not to be restrictive especially when applied to nature conservation areas.
This was after they discovered animal carcasses played an important role in biodiversity and the functioning of ecosystems over prolonged periods.
The scientists from German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research and the University of Groningen published these findings in the journal Plos One.
According to the scientists, carcasses not only provide food for many carrion-eating animal species, their nutrients also contribute to the significantly increased growth of surrounding plants.