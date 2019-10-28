Scramble for NHIF cash puts mothers in danger

A hospital only qualifies for reimbursement when it records the actual delivery of the baby

Caren* shakes her head in disbelief. She cannot believe she cheated death. She does not take it for granted that she is sitting in her living room holding her two-week-old daughter in her arms.

Seven months ago, Caren found out she was expecting her first baby. She was overjoyed. She had been married for four years and had struggled with hormonal imbalance. For a year, she had faithfully followed the doctor’s instructions to help her conceive.

Caren is a hairdresser who runs a salon in Embakasi where she lives. She faithfully paid her National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) subscriptions and knew all the hospitals in her neighbourhood where the card was accepted.

Her pregnancy was uneventful. The midwife attending to her reassured her that the hospital could comfortably handle her delivery and her NHIF subscription ensured she would not spend a penny from her pocket during the delivery.

One bright Wednesday morning, Caren woke up as usual, saw her husband off to work, took her breakfast and left for her salon. Her younger sister had come to stay with her as her due date was near. She was 39 weeks.

At about noon, the niggling discomfort she had endured all morning turned into regular contractions and she knew it was time to go to the hospital. By the time her husband arrived at the hospital, she was admitted in the maternity unit and labour was underway.

TURN INTO NIGHTMARE

Labour proceeded well until she was eight centimetres along and then things went south. The baby’s head remained adamantly high up and the dilation of the cervix remained at eight centimetres. What was a straight forward delivery turned into a nightmare that nearly cost Caren her life.

The midwives kept re-examining her every hour to no avail. The resident clinical officer reviewed her and recommended that they give her more time as long as the baby’s heart rate remained stable. He further recommended that the midwife put up an intravenous fluid infusion to keep her well hydrated.

Darkness fell and Caren’s husband got worried. His wife appeared exhausted and her spirit was broken. It had been 10 hours since Caren had been admitted. He slipped out and called his mother and she advised that they transfer Caren to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). The hospital staff did not listen. Instead, they kept telling him Caren was about to deliver.

Out of fear and worry, he called his brother who was an administrative police officer. The officer’s presence got the hospital staff to agree to refer Caren to the hospital of her choice. It took another hour for the ambulance to arrive and they had to pay for the service upfront before she was transferred to KNH. Caren was not accompanied by the hospital staff. She was accompanied by her sister and husband.

Upon arrival at KNH, Caren was rushed for surgery. The reason she was unable to deliver normally was because at 4.3kg, her baby was too big. Thankfully, despite the abuse of prolonged labour, the baby did well in the newborn unit.

Caren, on the other hand, was not so lucky. The abused uterus was unable to contract adequately after the baby had been delivered and she suffered post-partum haemorrhage. The doctors fought to save her life and in the process, she lost her uterus. This was followed by a stormy recovery in the intensive care unit, with need for several pints of blood for transfusion.

HOARD PATIENTS

Why did the local hospital put Caren’s life in danger? This is a question many Kenyans have been asking about patients. This lies in the NHIF reimbursement policy structure for the free maternity package. A hospital only qualifies for reimbursement when it records the actual delivery of the baby.

This means if the hospital has no capacity to carry out a caesarean section when needed, they have to refer the patient to another facility. The receiving hospital is the one that gets reimbursed for the service while the referring facility gets nothing, hence they are unable to recoup the cost of monitoring the labour from admission to referral.

What this has resulted in, is the hoarding of patients who should otherwise be referred way earlier, much to the detriment of health outcomes. These are the hospitals that will do anything to get accredited as service providers for NHIF and then aggressively market themselves to rake in profits.

Maternity becomes very lucrative since these are mothers who are not sick, having their babies and going home within a short time, with a high turnover. The hospital is able to balance its costs against profits in a predictable manner.

What is not appreciated is how a bad decision can suddenly precipitate a cascade of events that result in certain mortality or grave morbidity.

CHEAP PROFITS

The recent inspection of hospitals by the Health Cabinet Secretary unearthed a multitude of these facilities. In the quest to cut costs, they are inadequately staffed, mostly by newly graduated staff with minimal experience, working without supervision or support.

Further, while lower level public facilities operate under the support of their relevant referral hospitals who are available to receive their patients at all times and provide technical support, similarly-ranked private institutions lack this advantage. The patient remains exposed.

The closure of 811 facilities that do not meet the requirements to operate is good news. It is an step in the right direction towards protecting the public from mediocre and dangerous health services. This is further beefed up by amendments to the regulatory framework to ensure airtight enforcement of standards and firm disciplinary measures against those who break the law.