Siltation threatens Lake Victoria

Pollution has also been blamed for degradation

At least three million tonnes of soil are deposited in Lake Victoria annually spelling doom to aquatic life.

According to a Kenya Forestry Research Institute scientist, Dr David Langat, siltation is currently one of the major causes of degradation of the lake.

“Pollution, siltation and invasive species have majorly caused decimation of the lake and its biodiversity,” said Dr Langat.

“Due to eutrophication, invasive species like water hyacinth continues to destroy the lake hence affecting marine life and transport,” he said.