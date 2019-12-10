Five African scientists receive fellowship

Five African scientists have received funding to conduct research that will contribute to global efforts to reduce the burden and threat of locally relevant infectious diseases in Africa. The fellows from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, will be funded through the TIBA-AAS Out of Africa Postdoctoral Fellowship programme. For a year they will at the University of Edinburgh. They will conduct basic and implementation research which addresses knowledge gaps and will also generate new knowledge, which will advance efforts to tackle infectious diseases.