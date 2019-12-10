alexa Scientists get funded fellowship - Daily Nation

Scientists get funded fellowship


Five African scientists receive fellowship

The fellows from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, will be funded through the TIBA-AAS Out of Africa Postdoctoral Fellowship programme.

By ANGELA OKETCH

More by this Author
10  hours ago

Five African scientists have received funding to conduct research that will contribute to global efforts to reduce the burden and threat of locally relevant infectious diseases in Africa. The fellows from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, will be funded through the TIBA-AAS Out of Africa Postdoctoral Fellowship programme. For a year they will at the University of Edinburgh. They will conduct basic and implementation research which addresses knowledge gaps and will also generate new knowledge, which will advance efforts to tackle infectious diseases.