Tough call for pregnant women amid Covid-19

Experts are also raising concerns that Kenya is at risk of additional outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio virus, which arises when the live virus used in the Oral polio vaccine mutates and regains its ability to paralyse and spread.

Fredros Okumu, a Kenyan public health expert, told HealthyNation decisions such as suspension of vaccinations will have an impact that will be felt long after the pandemic is over.



“We are diverting resources not only from polio, but the same is also likely to affect public health measures in other diseases such as malaria, HIV and non-communicable diseases like cancers. We will feel it (the effects) much later,” said Dr Okumu, who is also the director for health at Ifakara Health Institute in Tanzania.



Even without the interruptions, Kenya’s performance in vaccination was hardly stellar. The 2018 Economic Survey shows vaccination coverage in 2017 dropped by six percentage points from 69 per cent in 2016 and 76 per cent in 2013. The 63 per cent is the lowest coverage since 2005 when it stood at the same level before rising until 2012.



The survey shows half of the children below one year in eight counties did not receive the compulsory vaccination up from one - Mandera that has since 2014 had the worst immunisation record among the 47 regions. Tana River, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Samburu, Narok, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot are the counties where more than half of one-year-olds were not vaccinated.



As services reduce in hospitals to create room and free up more healthcare workers for Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health has issued guidelines to ensure services are rendered to children.



Government and private hospitals will continue with routine immunisation services countrywide during the Covid-19 outbreak and will use the smaller, less crowded levels 2 and 3 facilities for this function. This is according to the guidelines released to hospitals to guide paediatric care.



The statement reads: “A fully vaccinated child is more likely to be protected from vaccine preventable diseases and possible complications of Covid-19.”



The guidelines also ban visitors from the newborn unit, where there are children under one month old. While routine paediatric outpatient clinics have been postponed, parents of children with chronic illnesses will get their refills for medication.



“Where possible, a designated caregiver should refill the prescription of the child without going with them to the health facility,” the guidelines instruct.



It also commands hospitals to communicate any emergency measures they have taken against Covid-19. In counties such as Kisumu, the health department has instructed the network of community health volunteers to know each expectant mother in the units they are assigned to.



Health associations have also stepped in to assist counties in improving their response to expectant mothers. Together with the counties, the nurses association has tasked chiefs to be on call to help women in labour to get to the hospital.



“In case of labour pains and you feel like the hour has come, inform your area CHW (community health worker) and the area chief or assistant chief through a call,” said Ms Kileku.



Security forces have also been incorporated into the plan. Josephine Ouko, the Kisumu East deputy county commissioner, has instructed chiefs to inform the authorities of expectant women in their areas who may need to seek care within the curfew hours.



Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, the country’s referral system for pregnant mothers was flawed and protracted.



In the counties, the Department of Health requires patients seeking ambulance services at night to find their way to a chief’s office, hospital or police station near their homes. The patient is then picked by the ambulance she or the family has hailed. That is why boda boda riders have become a life-saver for expectant women, but now they cannot move about at night for fear of the police.



Reported by Verah Okeyo, Nasibo Kabale, Pius Maundu and Rushdie Oudia