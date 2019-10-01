Why you can't trust fertility tracking apps

Report shows medical data, that should be private, is shared with marketers

When it comes to menstrual cycle-tracking apps, there are three types: period-tracking, fertility, and contraception.

These apps are now considered cutting-edge tools for reproductive health related solutions.

The Fertility Tracking App allows women to monitor monthly cycles and hormone levels throughout the month using the basic factors that affect fertility. The app records basal body temperature and helps women trying to get pregnant.

It also gives you the option to record your mood, cervical fluid details, sexual intercourse, weight, blood pressure and sleep habits. As awareness of healthy lifestyles increases, the need for continuous monitoring of vital signs is increasing.

IMPULSE BUYING

A new study, however, shows that the apps are doing something far from their intended purposes and that their users’ health is no longer key.

The study, conducted by British advocacy group Privacy International, shows the data users input on these apps can be used by advertisers to sell products.

For a long time, researchers have put people in different moods and observed whether this would affect participants’ evaluations, memory and intuition.

Psychotherapist Rhoda Mutuku say it is not surprising that people evaluate anything as better when they are in a positive mood, adding that emotions play a role when making decisions and marketers can influence a purchase decision.

“People in positive moods can be convinced to buy feel good products especially if the buyer is an impulse buyer,” she says, adding that research suggests that happy moods result in quick, spontaneous thinking, while sad moods result in more effortful decision-making.

“In this case, a happy mood acts as a distraction that does not let your mind stop and consider if you really need another make-up kit,” she says.

The use of emotions is where these apps end up making money from women’s period tracking tools and it has now emerged that the information is used against the very users.

MEDICAL ETHICS

How do they make money off your period tracking ways, you ask?

They collect information about your health, your sex life, your mood and more to tell you what day of the month you are most fertile or the date of your next period. They also use the information which you would not share with others and automatically send the data to Facebook.

According to research, period-tracking apps Maya and MIA Fem have divulged details to Facebook about women’s contraception, the timing of their periods and their symptoms.

The research shows that data sharing with Facebook happens via Facebook’s Software Development Kit (SDK). This helps app developers to incorporate particular features and collect user data so Facebook can show them targeted advertisements, among other functions. When a user puts personal information into an app, that information may also be sent by the SDK to Facebook.

The research claims that companies like Maya (which has over five million downloads on Google Play) is the kind of app that overshares with third parties such as Facebook.

“Medical data is among the most sensitive data one can collect. Confidentiality is at the heart of medical ethics and countries that have data protection laws traditionally have a separate regime for health data, which includes health data, which are considered sensitive data.