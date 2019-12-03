UN-Habitat seeks funds

The UN-Habitat has appealed to donors and its member states to give more funding so as to help the programme deliver on their projects. Speaking during the executive board meeting in Gigiri Nairobi, UN-Habitat executive director Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the institution is low on funds to run most of the projects. Ms Sharif who took over the leadership of UN-Habitat in January 2018 said she inherited a bankrupt institution. “We had to put austerity measures like freezing recruitment,” she said adding that there were 34 senior vacancy positions yet to be filled. She noted that by December 31 2018, stern measures saw the deficit hit Sh500 million.