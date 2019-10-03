Risk of diabetes in underweight babies

A low birthweight is associated with increased susceptibility to type 2 diabetes at a younger age

Babies born weighing 2.7kg or less are likely to develop type 2 diabetes by more than a year earlier, new research finds. Previously, research projected that babies born underweight could develop type 2 diabetes when adults.

But an observational study of 48,000 births in the UK shows irrespective of other clinical factors such as sex, body mass index and cholesterol levels at diagnosis, a low birthweight is associated with increased susceptibility to type 2 diabetes at a younger age.

The study, released during the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, is the first to show that underweight babies are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes at a younger age and have less severe obesity at the time of diabetes diagnosis.

“This link between low birth weight and age of onset of diabetes may reflect common genetic factors that both mediate birthweight and diabetes risk, or intrauterine factors such as nutrition or maternal smoking, or the combination of the two,” said Mr Christian Paulina, the study’s lead researcher from the UK's University of Dundee.

The researchers found that compared with a baby born weighing over 3.6kg, those born weighing less than 2.9kg were associated with younger age of onset of diabetes.

Meanwhile, a new analysis shows that people who eat mainly plant-based diets have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who follow these diets, but don’t stick to it.

PLANT-BASED DIET

In a study published online in JAMA Internal Medicine, the researchers reported they analysed the evidence and found there was an association between adherence to healthy plant-based diets and reduced type 2 diabetes risk.