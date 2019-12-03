West Pokot hospital gets upgrade

The Government of Austria in collaboration with the national and West Pokot county government has upgraded maternity department at Kapenguria County Referral Hospital. The upgrade involves installing modern medical equipment to the new born and maternal units and cost Sh117 million. West Pokot county is among the marginalised counties grappling with maternal deaths every year and the boost by the Austria government will help reduce the deaths by 30 per cent. The equipment installed include seven Incubators, a defibrillator, respirator, infusion pumps, seven baby resuscitation machines, cots and 42 patient beds for maternity and side lockers. 20 healthcare workers also received specialised training on the use of the equipment. Furthermore, early this year, a doctor and a nurse were also trained in Austria for one month.