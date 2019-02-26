DR FLO: What causes a watery rash after scratching?

The doctor might also prescribe antihistamine tablets or ointments to help relieve the itching.

Dr Flo, my hands and lower body are itchy, and after vigorous scratching, pimples appear and ooze a watery substance. Please advise me. Alex

Dear Alex,

Itching associated with vesicles (small pimples that have fluid in them) could be due to allergies, inflammatory skin conditions, skin infections, heat rash, helminth infection (worms), or rashes that occur as one of the symptoms of another illness.

See a dermatologist (skin specialist), who will look at your skin and/or take a sample of the fluid or do a skin biopsy, to make a diagnosis, then treat the underlying cause.

The doctor might also prescribe antihistamine tablets or ointments to help relieve the itching.

Meanwhile avoid scratching yourself and don’t pop the vesicles. You can place a cool cloth or ice over the area that is most itchy for a few minutes to relieve the itch. Where the vesicles are torn open, wash the area with soap and water, and cover the area to protect it.

Use sunscreen when you are going out into the sun.

Use mild soap and warm water (not hot) to bathe. Shower soon after exercise or after exposure to a possible skin irritant, and use moisturising cream/lotion after taking a shower.

Avoid clothes and beddings made from material that can trigger itching e.g. wool and some synthetic fabrics, and opt for loose-fitting cotton clothing and cotton beddings, instead.

Dr Flo, I experience discomfort below my ribs on the left side, accompanied by backache. I went hospital where I was given painkillers and an ointment for massaging the area. What causes this? Anita

Dear Anita,

Pain on the left side below the ribs, radiating to the back can be caused by a problem in the lungs, the lower ribs and muscles.

It can also be caused by a problem in the organs in the upper abdomen, including the stomach, the intestines, the spleen, the pancreas and the kidneys.

The pain could also be due to muscle pain, stomach acid, having a lot of gas, digestive problems, constipation, injury or infections in any of the organs, or kidney stones.

The healthcare provider must have thought it was muscular pain; that is why you were put on painkillers.

Use the medication for the prescribed time as indicated.

If there is no improvement or if there is worsening of the pain or additional symptoms, go to a physician for a thorough examination and appropriate tests, so that you are treated for the specific issue you are ailing from.

Dr Flo, I need a word of advice. If a lady who has never given birth has a watery discharge from her breast, what does it mean? Which drugs can she use or what can she do about it? Anike

Dear Anike,

Nipple discharge may be caused by hormonal changes, birth control medication, and excessive breast stimulation or if you have fibrocystic breasts (lumpy or rope-like breast tissue).

It can also be due to infection in the breast, duct ectasia (blockage and inflammation of a milk duct) or due to a non-cancerous growth within a breast duct (papilloma).

It may also be due to abnormal milk production due to some medications, thyroid problems, pituitary gland tumour or some illegal drugs, including marijuana. Rarely, the discharge could be due to cancer.

If the discharge is due to menstrual hormonal changes, it should clear by itself after the periods.

If the discharge persists, please visit a doctor so that the underlying cause can be identified after tests and you will be advised on what to do next.

In the meantime, avoid stimulating the breast, even to remove the discharge, because the more you stimulate it, the more discharge is produced.

