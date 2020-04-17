Doc, why do I have headaches, dizziness?

There could be many underlying issues, says Dr Flo

Dr Flo,



I am a 24-year-old woman. I frequently experience dull headaches or feel dizzy, especially when travelling, when temperatures are high, when I am hungry or when I sit in crowded places. Exposure to a charcoal stove for a few minutes also makes my head ache. I have also observed that sometimes I feel pain on the back side of the head. I also yawn a lot and this has begun worrying me. Is this normal. What could be the problem?



Worried sister.







Dear Worried sister,



Almost everybody gets headaches at some point and the causes are very diverse. In many cases, headaches are a symptom of an underlying issue.



The most common type of headache is a tension headache. Usually, the pain is on both sides of the head and it may feel as though there is a tight band around the head. It occurs due to tightening of the muscles around the neck and the scalp. It may be triggered by fatigue, dehydration, hunger, light exposure (too little or too much), noise, congestion, stress, too little or too much sleep, or even poor posture. Tension headaches are usually not very severe, and resolve within an hour or so, with or without painkillers. To prevent them, then you need to figure out what your triggers are and address them. For example, take rest, take enough water, eat regularly, get adequate sleep, avoid noisy or congested surroundings, wear ear muffs if you work in a noisy place, reduce screen time (computers, tablets and phones), make sure you work in well-lit areas, practise good posture and stress management. Sometimes taking a warm bath may also reduce the headache.



There are cluster headaches, which occur for several weeks at a time and are very severe and do not respond very well to painkillers. The pain is usually concentrated around one eye and there may be redness and tearing from the eye or a blocked or running nose. There are also migraine headaches, which are severe headaches, usually affecting one side of the head, and may be accompanied by increased sensitivity to light and sound, nausea and vomiting.

Headaches may also be caused by hormonal changes, medication, too much alcohol, exposure to carbon monoxide, flu, sinusitis and almost every illness, especially those affecting the head and neck region.



In most cases, headaches are not a serious problem, but if they persist or become worse with time, if they are very severe, if they are as a result of a head injury or if they are associated with other symptoms like fever, drowsiness, confusion, slurred speech, stiff neck, vomiting and convulsions, then you need medical attention, so that the exact cause may be identified and dealt with.



Dizziness means feeling faint, unsteady, weak or feeling as though the room is spinning. In most cases, it is mild and resolves on its own. If it is severe or keeps recurring or if it is associated with other symptoms, then it needs to be properly analysed by the doctor.

The most common causes of dizziness include dehydration, low blood sugar or hunger, stress or anxiety, migraines or severe headaches, ear problems, postural hypotension (blood pressure drops when you stand or sit up suddenly) or some brain disorders. It can also be due to pregnancy, excessive alcohol intake, other drugs of abuse, some medication (for instance, BP medicine, anti-depressants, some anti-histamines), heart disease, high or low blood pressure, low haemoglobin levels, diabetes, and any other illness affecting any other part of the body, including the common cold.



Since the list of possible causes is very long, usually the doctor will start with tests that are easier to do, and targeting the most common causes of headache and dizziness. The tests get more complicated as you go down the list. If a specific cause for the symptoms is identified, then it is treated. There is medication that helps with severe dizziness temporarily and painkillers can help with the headache.



You seem to have identified your triggers (hunger, dehydration, heat, congestion, noise and motion) and the easiest way to avoid the symptoms is by avoiding the triggers.

Yawning is an involuntary body response triggered by fatigue or stress. Rarely though, excessive yawning may be due to an underlying disease or a side effect to medicine or if you have anxiety. Learn how to manage stress and sleep adequately and if you are still concerned about yawning, see a doctor for relevant tests.

Dr Flo,







Dr Flo,



My body becomes itchy just after taking either a hot or cold bath, which results in me scratching my whole body. I have tried different medicated soaps, which have not helped me. Please advise me.



Bramuel



Dear Bramuel,



You have aquagenic pruritus, which just means itching caused by water, a kind of allergy to water. Contact with water produces an intense itching of the skin, usually with a prickling sensation, without any observable rash or swelling. The symptoms can last anywhere from 10 minutes to two hours and it usually resolves on its own.



There is no good explanation why some people develop this problem, though sometimes it may be associated with some underlying blood conditions. Showering with hot water for some people actually prevents the itching because the heat affects the cells (mast cells) that trigger the allergic reaction. But if you take a shower that is too hot and for too long, you can also feel itchy because of drying out of the skin.



You can use anti-allergy tablets and creams or lotions for the itching, such as piriton, though they do not work very well. Avoid using harsh soaps for bathing or harsh detergents for your towels because the chemicals in the soap can also cause the itching; and clean your towel regularly, like once or twice a week, to avoid growth of bacteria on a damp towel. The condition cannot be cured, unfortunately.






