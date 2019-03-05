Buyer beware: What you eat here might just kill you

You can catch Caroline at the bus station near Kayole Primary School at 5.30am every morning, waiting to catch a bus to Muthurwa Market on the fringes of Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Caroline has a stall at the second entrance just opposite the bus station, where she prepares and serves tea, chapati and mandazi, and she has to be there early to get a hold of lorry drivers dropping off farm produce in the wee hours of the morning, and their early bird customers.

Next to her stall are heaps of rotten cabbage and sukuma wiki leaves, with raw sewage flowing farther down. Next to the decomposing heaps of garbage, the lorries offload carrots, green maize, cabbages, sukuma wiki and Irish potatoes, which will end up in the stomachs of Nairobi residents.

Caroline cooks her chapatis and sets them on a table uncovered, where hungry traders can come and select a chapati of their choice with bare, unwashed hands.

At 8am, it is time to begin lunch preparations. One of Caroline’s employees picks up cabbages spread out on the ground, takes a knife and, without washing them, begins to chop them. She does the same for tomatoes and onions, then fries the vegetables for a stew, which will be served with ugali, set on the table next to the chapati. The ugali is covered with a polythene bag.

There are 10 such open-air hotels, serving the traders who operate from Muthurwa Market every day. Next to Caroline’s stall is a woman selling fruits. One of the oranges she is putting in a pile rolls into a stream of brackish water. She picks it up, wipes it with her wrapper and puts it back on the pile.

In Wakulima Market up the road, the smell of decaying vegetables and urea makes noses twitch, and it gets worse at the section next to Nairobi River.

In Kangemi Market – known for fresh farm produce and fruits – the situation is not any better. The road next to the market is under construction and traders jostle for space with matatus and pedestrians. As they cut and sell sliced watermelon and pineapples, heavy trucks turn, blowing dust onto the ready-to-eat fruits.

EXHAUST FUMES

In Nakuru’s Top Market, piles of plastic and unwashed food containers litter the market, as customers eat lunch while swatting flies outside the numerous food stalls. A trader rolls chapati as black matatu exhaust fumes blow into the frying pan and into a sufuria of tea boiling on the fire. He hands a hot chapati to a waiting customer who wolfs it down.

In Kongowea Market in Mombasa, Mwende Mutua, who sells tomatoes, says that poor drainage and negligence by county cleaners have made the market dirty, with heaps of dirt and decomposed leftover produce littering the market.

Ms Mutua spreads her tomatoes next to a shallow tunnel filled with dirt. When it rains, the leftover produce mixes with mud. At another part of the market, Maureen Moraa, who sells dried cereals next to a heap of garbage, says she is now used to the situation.