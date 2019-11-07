Alarm over rise in spinal problems

Concerns have been raised about the health risks that spring from poor posture while using mobile devices and working on computers all day

Backbone and spinal problems were common among the elderly, but this has changed due sedentary lifestyle and poor sitting posture. Young people have now become prone to the back problems.

Concerns have been raised about the health risks that spring from poor posture while using mobile devices and working on computers all day.

Poor posture can lead to health issues such as chronic pain in the back, neck and knees, circulation problems, heartburn, and digestive problems, says Dr Hiten Gadhari of Mediheal Group of Hospitals.

He says looking down or slouching for long periods cannot only cause chronic pain, but it can lead to more serious health issues that affect the spine and might lead to surgery. “Not every patient with back pain has a spine problem, but putting your body in a less-than-optimal position, whether you’re reading a book, working at a desk or lounging on the couch can eventually lead to serious conditions,” he says.

SPINAL DISCS

Incorrect posture, he adds, puts pressure on the back muscles and spinal discs. “Spinal health is important to maintain flexibility and avoid back pain. Your spine has over 60 joints that help you stay in an upright position. It also protects your spinal cord and nerves. It is essential that you take care of your spine if you want to avoid a lifetime of debilitating back pain,” he says.

Early treatment can solve the pain and the root cause of the problem within a short period, providing complete recovery.

Dr Gadhari says the risk of surgeries can be avoided with early diagnosis and proper treatment. “By maintaining an active lifestyle such as performing regular exercises like swimming or yoga and following safe practices while sitting and bending, most of the spinal problems can be prevented,” he says.

Another common yet preventable back pain that is serious, according to Dr Gadhari, is Spina bifida which is a congenital disease.