Why newborns have white, waxy layer

Some mothers hide their babies after birth to avoid criticism

For most first-time mothers who had never held or seen a newborn immediately after birth, the whitish, waxy stuff that covers the baby’s body comes as a surprise. Some are even disgusted by it. The African beliefs do not help the situation, with myths tied to this skin ‘phenomenon’.

Ms Angela Atieno had to keep her baby from visitors for days until the skin was clear. She, and those around her, attributed the waxy substance on the baby’s skin to having sex until the last trimester of her pregnancy.

“Two days after delivery, my friend came to visit and when she saw my baby, she made a disgusting remark that annoyed me. Umezaa mtoto mchafu (you have given birth to a dirty baby),” Ms Atieno told HealthyNation.

She had to come up with an excuse for people not to see her child after that experience. Daily, she would religiously wipe the substance off the baby’s skin.

However, experts in an interview with HealthyNation, said the substance was usually formed before delivery and was important to the unborn baby as it formed a protective layer. Mothers should not be worried about giving birth to “dirty” babies, said experts.

DEMYSTIFY MYTHS

The white, waxy substance, according to Dr Paul Mitei, a gynaecologist and obstetrician, is known as vernix caseosa, normally noticed in babies as soon as they are born. The term vernix caseosa is Latin. Vernix means varnish, which is a reasonable description of this protective layer. Caseosa means cheesy, as the substance is white and cheesy or waxy looking.

The substance comes from a baby’s sebaceous glands and consists of oil and skin cells that have been rubbed off.

The formation is mostly water content, fat as well as proteins.

It is formed over the baby’s skin during the third trimester of the mother’s pregnancy. This is noticed during the time of delivery.

Vernix is mostly white, but some times, it changes to yellowish-brown and gets a slight greenish tinge. The colour can change after the baby has passed stool for the first time.

Demystifying the myths, Dr Mitei said women should not be lied to that when they take a Coca-Cola soft drink or Guinness, the dirt will be washed off. “These are not sperms. When the baby is in the womb, he/she is covered with amniotic fluid and sperms cannot penetrate and cover the skin,” said Dr Mitei.