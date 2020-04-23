Doc, why is there blood in my stool?

Bleeding after passing stool is a sign that something is actively bleeding at the time.

Dr Flo,



I am a 20-year-old student. I have occasionally been wiping blood after passing stool. I have gone to several hospitals and I was given drugs, which have not helped. I am worried. Please help.



Rashid







Dear Rashid,



Bleeding after passing stool is a sign that something is actively bleeding at the time. This could be due to a tear in the lining of the anus or rectum, because of friction from passing large stool, hard stool, or from diarrhoea. This is called an anal fissure, and it could be a simple tear that heals after a short time or it could persist and become a chronic fissure. The symptoms of an anal fissure include pain during, and or, after passing stool, itching and drops of fresh blood on the tissue or in the toilet bowl.

The bleeding could also be due to haemorrhoids, otherwise known as piles. These are veins that bulge or prolapse in the lower part of the rectum and anus. The walls of the veins stretch and get irritated, easily getting a tear and bleeding. The piles may be on the outside around the anal opening or may “come out” when passing stool and sometimes can even be pushed back in. these are called external haemorrhoids. If there are far up inside that they cannot be seen or felt, they are called internal haemorrhoids. They can be caused by straining when passing stool for instance due to constipation or diarrohea; any activity that causes repeated high pressure in the abdominal region such as a persistent cough and lifting weights. They are also more common in people who stand or sit for long periods of time and also during pregnancy. Most of the time, they resolve easily with diet and lifestyle changes and with treatment, though they can recur.

To manage the problem, try and prevent constipation by taking a lot of fluid and a high fibre diet everyday, exercise, schedule time each day for a bowel movement, and take your time; use baby wipes instead of toilet paper and you can also take a sitz bath – sit in warm water for about 20 minutes twice a day to help soothe the injured tissue.

There are fibre supplements, like fybogel, which you can take to help soften stool. There are other laxatives and stool softeners which can be prescribed by the doctor, in addition to creams that you can apply to help with the healing of the torn tissue. There are also suppositories that can be given to help with the same and some oral tablets, as necessary.

Since the bleeding has persisted for a while, it would be advisable to see a surgeon, so that a proctoscopy can be done to visualise the lining of your anus and rectum, to see the cause of the bleeding. In severe cases, surgery may need to be done to correct the problem.







Dr Flo,

I am a 57-year-old retiree. Whenever I visit a urinal, I make sure I empty every drop of urine. But while zipping up, some urine leaks out of nowhere and soils my pants and I end up stinking. Do I have a problem?

Juma







Dear Juma,

What you are experiencing is called post-void or post-micturition dribbling, or after-dribbling. If it is only a few drops for one or two minutes, then it is normal. If it goes on for longer than that or if the amount is more than just a few drops, then it is a problem. It usually occurs when the muscles around the urethra (the tube that carries urine from the bladder) do not contract properly and, therefore, the urethra does not completely empty. This can also cause the bladder not to empty fully.

There are several issues that may be associated with after-dribbling, for example, diseases of the prostate, urinary tract problems, some medication, nerve problems among others. If you have any additional problems like difficulties initiating urination, pain or burning sensation when passing urine, blood in urine, frequent urination, feeling like the bladder is not fully emptied, straining to pass urine, urine passing out slowly or feeling the need to urgently pass urine, then you need a prostate check with the doctor.

There are several things you can do to help the situation:

Sit down on the toilet seat when passing urine

Take your time, and don’t be in a hurry to complete urination

Pull down your trousers and underwear properly

Push gently on the scrotum upwards and forwards to encourage the flow of urine along the urethra

Press on the perineum (the area just behind the scrotum) to help remove any remaining urine from the urethra once you are done

Kegel’s exercises to strengthen the pelvic muscles. To identify the pelvic muscles, try to stop the flow of urine by clenching your muscles when you are halfway through passing urine. The muscles that you need to do that are the pelvic floor muscles. You need to repeatedly contract and relax these muscles for several minutes, multiple times a day.







Dr Flo,



Is masturbation bad? O S



Dear O S,



Masturbation is a common practice among men and women, although it is more common in men. Due to the hormones released (dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and testosterone), it has a pleasure and reward mechanism, it relaxes the mind and also bonds a person with the experience. This can make it become a coping mechanism, which can lead to addiction. Excessive masturbation and addiction can lead to low self-esteem, depression, shame and guilt, anti-social behaviour, unrealistic sexual expectations due to the use of pornography, loss of productivity because of using up a lot of time watching pornography and/or masturbating, relationship problems and genital irritation. It can also lead to watching more “hard-core” pornography and may lead to engagement in sexually deviant behaviour in a bid to get new exciting ways to get sexual pleasure. For some people, it can interfere with normal sexual relations.







Dr Flo,



What is haematology in medical terms? Could you define this?



Ali



Dear Ali,



Haematology is a branch of medicine involved in the study of blood and blood forming organs and the cause, treatment and prevention of diseases affecting them. Areas of study include clotting and bleeding disorders, anaemia, problems with haemoglobin (the protein that carries oxygen in the red blood cells), blood transfusion and cancers affecting the blood, the bone marrow and related organs.







