Drugs blamed for memory loss in cancer patients

Breast cancer patients most affected

During cancer treatment, patients are sometimes given acid reflux drugs to ease stomach and digestive problems and upsets.

While these drugs have gone a long way in making cancer treatment easier to bear, they have now been found to harbour possible side effects.

These side effects are especially prevalent on breast cancer survivors. They include deficiencies in memory and concentration.

According to a new research study conducted by the New Ohio State University, breast cancer patients who use proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) report having difficulties with their memory and concentration.