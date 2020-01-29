Drugs blamed for memory loss in cancer patients

Breast cancer patients most affected
During cancer treatment, patients are sometimes given acid reflux drugs to ease stomach and digestive problems and upsets.
While these drugs have gone a long way in making cancer treatment easier to bear, they have now been found to harbour possible side effects.
These side effects are especially prevalent on breast cancer survivors. They include deficiencies in memory and concentration.
According to a new research study conducted by the New Ohio State University, breast cancer patients who use proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) report having difficulties with their memory and concentration.
“We found out that the use of PPIs predicted more severe concentration and memory symptoms as well as lower quality of life related to impaired cognition,” said Annelise Madison who led the study. She further pointed out that the severity of the cognitive problems reported by patients who used PPIs was comparable to what patients undergoing chemotherapy reported.