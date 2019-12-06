Making honey without bees

The world could soon be enjoying honey, without bees. This is courtesy of the work of 12 students from the Department of Biotechnology and Food Engineering, the Technion — Israel Institute of Technology in Israel. They developed bee-free honey using the bacterium Bacillus subtilis, in a laboratory. According to a report published on the BeeFree website, the bacteria “learns” to make honey through reprogramming in a laboratory. The team won a gold medal at the iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) competition held in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, recently.