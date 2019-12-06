alexa Welcome to a bee-free honey future - Daily Nation
Welcome to a bee-free honey future


Making honey without bees

The bacteria “learns” to make honey through reprogramming in a laboratory.

By BERNARDINE MUTANU

The world could soon be enjoying honey, without bees. This is courtesy of the work of 12 students from the Department of Biotechnology and Food Engineering, the Technion — Israel Institute of Technology in Israel. They developed bee-free honey using the bacterium Bacillus subtilis, in a laboratory. According to a report published on the BeeFree website, the bacteria “learns” to make honey through reprogramming in a laboratory. The team won a gold medal at the iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) competition held in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, recently.                                                

 