Growing shorter maize ‘to boost production’

Researchers use dwarfing technology

Scientists have found a way of increasing maize production by reducing the height of maize.

Using the dwarfing technology, Chine researchers found that the technique improved harvests by seven to nine per cent and grain yield by 10 to 14 per cent when compared to non-GM maize.

This was as a result of increased chlorophyll, root and shoot. The research was published in the journal Transgenic Research.

In Kenya, confined field research of Bt maize is still ongoing at a field station in Kiboko, Makueni County. At the station, the maize has been modified to make it drought resistant and to protect it from insects.

But, the Kenyan Bt research has been ongoing for over 10 years despite other countries having adopted these technologies.