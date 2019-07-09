Death by toothache

Dental problems during pregnancy can be fatal.

Josephine* lay in bed struggling to breathe, the hiss of the oxygen flowing through the mask ominously indicating that things were not okay. The chest tube draining pus from her left lung was still active. The nurse adjusted the various intravenous solutions and walked away with a heavy heart.

Josephine was admitted to the antenatal ward on a cold rainy night with chest discomfort, fever and general ill health. She was 25 weeks pregnant with her first baby. Despite x-rays being prohibited in pregnancy, it was absolutely necessary that Josephine get one done to confirm her diagnosis. She lay on the x-ray table with a shield covering her abdomen to protect her baby.

After the tests, Josephine was found to have empyema, a condition where the lung is surrounded by pus from infection. An ultrasound showed that her baby was hanging in there. She needed to be nursed in the high dependency unit, but the unit was overwhelmed and she had to be nursed in our ward.

The cardiothoracic team came and put in a chest tube to drain the pus as she was started on strong antibiotics to treat the underlying infection. They raced against time to contain the nasty bugs causing chaos before they could migrate to the rest of the system and cause multi-organ system failure.

We were not winning the war. 48 hours after she was admitted, we lost the little one. In the face of the severe distress Josephine was in, she had to undergo induction of labour to deliver the baby, bringing the pregnancy to an end. This was meant to boost her fighting chance. The process took 16 harrowing hours while her body fought raging fever.

SHORTLIVED RESPITE

Thereafter, the fever broke and we thought there was light at the end of the tunnel. The respite was short-lived. Despite the empyema draining well and the fever breaking, Josephine didn’t seem to recover as fast as we expected. The chest physicians religiously attended to her despite the limitations of the institution.

About 10 days after she first came to us, the fever was back with a vengeance. Things got worse. All her laboratory parameters were off-kilter. She was breathless and needed intensive care, but we could only hope that a bed would be made available. She developed a red rash on her legs and the cardiologists joined the bandwagon of caregivers.

Despite the strong antibiotics, Josephine had developed infective endocarditis, an infection of the heart valves. The valves could not function properly and this led to heart failure. She was hovering on the brink and despite a ton of medications, the response was dismal.

Her mother sat quietly at her bedside, holding her hand, wiping her brow and turning on the bedside heater when Josephine became too cold. She prayed for her only daughter, lips moving silently as she beseeched God to let her daughter live.

In the wee hours of the morning, the intensive care unit called with good news; we could transfer Josephine to the ventilator. Her mother stoically walked beside the bed as she was wheeled out. She was intimidated by the idea of an admission to the ICU, but she was being strong for her daughter.