Phone use in war against malaria

Scientists use phones to sense, locate and identify mosquitoes in their hiding places

Can the use of a smartphone to identify a mosquito that is harmless and a harmful one help in the fight against a disease that kills over 40,000 people a year?

Scientists at Oxford University are using their smartphones to sense, locate and identify mosquitoes from their hiding places.

Despite the huge toll mosquito-borne diseases wreak, identifying the insects and studying their distribution remains time-consuming and highly specialised work.

The difficulties mean many countries have little accurate data on where different mosquitoes are found, while climate change means their ranges are quickly changing.