In the efforts to instill the culture of environmental conservation among children, Dow Chemical Company has partnered with Child Fund, an international NGO that works with children. The partnership also seeks to educate and inspire children to be future change agents through Dow’s infrastructure and recycling education, dubbed Project Butterfly. The initiative was launched in Mukuru informal settlement in 2018.
The partners have been involved in a number of community projects which include clean-up exercises. Dow’s Commercial vice president Packaging and Speciality Plastics EMEA, Mr Marco Ten Bruggencate said the Project is just one of the social impact projects Dow has launched to ensure it is part of the clean-up and waste collection.