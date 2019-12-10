Teen pregnancies on the decline

Teenage pregnancy in the coastal region has reduced by over 8,000 in the last one year, data from the Ministry of Health has revealed. Last year over 420,000 girls were pregnant, and this has since reduced to 326, 000 in 2019. Though the number is still high, the ministry attributed the reduction to political goodwill and health advocacy programmes in the region. The numbers were revealed at the Adolescent and Youth Health and Wellbeing Symposium in Kwale County recently. Dr Anisa Omar, committee member, health, Kilifi County says the reduction was also a result of a youth-led strategic plan on sexual and reproductive health. The project was launched in April following the high numbers of pregnancy cases in school going girls. "This holds promise for the girls at the Coast. We have since seen a drop in the number of teenage pregnancies in Kilifi County following intense engagements with youth at sub-county and ward levels. [Especially] through targeted social and medical campaigns," she said. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), a total of 28,932 girls aged between 10 and 14 years were impregnated in 2019, while 349,465 girls were between 15 to 19 years.

Counties with the highest burden of teenage pregnancies include Narok; 40 per cent of its teenagers became pregnant. It is followed by Homa Bay at 33 per cent, West Pokot 29 per cent, Tana River 28 per cent, Nyamira 28 per cent, Samburu 26 per cent, while Migori and Kwale both stand at 24 per cent. At the Coast, Tana River, Kwale and Kilifi counties have the highest prevalence rate of teenage pregnancies. Counties presenting the lowest burden include Murang' a, where only six per cent of teenagers became pregnant during the period. Nyeri was at seven per cent and Embu at eight per cent.

UNFPA programme officer Kigen Korir said the early pregnancies are a burden on the country. "Tana River County currently has a desk with two full-time staff to address issues on adolescent and youth sexual and reproductive health and rights," said Ms Mwanajuma Hiribae, CEC Health Tana River County. Kenya's youth constitute more than half of the population hence the need for interventions to enhance their health now and in adulthood.

Prof Marleen Temmerman, Director of the Centre for Excellence in Women and Child Health, Aga Khan University said the symposium would provide a platform for stakeholders to provide evidence-based strategies, practices and policies. "We need to move from paper to action, county governments, as well as development partners and stakeholders, should commit to implementing the policies and strategies on adolescent and youth health," Prof Temmerman said. The symposium is a joint initiative by the Aga Khan University (AKU) International Centre for Reproductive Health (ICRH), and coastal County Governments. World Health Organisation data on teen pregnancies approximates that 16 million girls aged 15 to 19 years and 2.5 million girls under 16 years give birth each year in developing regions.

Complications during pregnancy and childbirth are the leading cause of death for 15-19-year-old girls globally.