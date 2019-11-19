WHO now focuses on reducing city deaths

Half of world's population lives in cities
A new guideline has been launched on ways to tackle leading causes of deaths in cities.
WHO lists causes such as non-communicable diseases like heart disease and diabetes which kill at least 41 million people worldwide every year, and road accidents which claim 1.4 million lives globally per year.
With half of the world’s population living in cities, the scourge of NCDs and road accidents is expected to increase.
Some of the issues that city leaders need to address include “public transport, safe, clean and attractive outdoor spaces, healthy food, and, affordable health services,” said the report.