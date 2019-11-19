I was pregnant for five years

Mother was unaware she was pregnant until she had to go to hospital for pain and vomiting

A few years ago, we sat through a very fascinating session in an annual scientific congress for the Kenya Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. It was the last session of the afternoon and while you would have expected most people to have slipped away, the room was full and everyone was animatedly following the presentation.

This was a case presentation of a mother who had had an otherwise normal pregnancy, attending her local clinic with no inkling anything could be amiss. She was expecting her fourth baby and was not particularly anxious. When she went into labour, she went to the local health centre, but after 24 hours of mild contractions and no progress in labour, the midwives referred her to the referral hospital for review by an obstetrician/gynaecologist.

She spent a further 48 hours in the referral hospital without progress despite the gynaecologist trying to aid her labour using induction medication. When the doctor suggested caesarean section delivery, she opted to wait a little longer and was discharged home with instructions to go back immediately if labour progressed or within one week if nothing happened. Throughout this period, she had an ultrasound scan done that reported the baby was fine.

The mother went home and never came back. It was assumed she had a normal delivery elsewhere and no one gave it a thought. Three years later, this mother got pregnant again and had another uneventful pregnancy. She had a normal delivery at her local health centre and mother and baby were fine.

RECURRENT ABDOMINAL DISCOMFORT

Following this birth, she started experiencing recurrent abdominal discomfort that was vague in nature, but since it would resolve spontaneously, she did not pay much ttention. With time, this got worse as she developed on and off constipation, bloating and colicky pain. She would get medication from the local dispensary and symptoms would ease up.

It took a further two years to seek help at the referral hospital and by this point, she was quite unwell. She was constipated and had started vomiting, classic features of intestinal obstruction. This is a surgical emergency requiring admission and immediate treatment. She was put on intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration and had a nasogastric tube to drain stomach contents and prevent vomiting.

Upon examining the patient, the doctors found a mass in the abdomen that was poorly defined. It was impossible to tell what it was. She was scheduled for an abdominal ultrasound scan to visualise the mass and help them decipher its origin. The radiologist was completely perplexed and further ordered for an abdominal X-ray. His report left the entire team dazed.

This took them back to the patient for a further review of her medical history. It was then that she mentioned that she had a ghost pregnancy at some point. She narrated the ordeal she went through five years before, when she carried a term pregnancy, but never gave birth. Upon being discharged home, the pains persisted for two days then progressively subsided. She figured she had experienced false labour and waited for it to set in properly. This never happened and with time, she even began to lose the pregnancy symptoms and her abdomen reduced in size gradually. She assumed she was never really pregnant and she moved on with her life. She went on to conceive again and bear a child without complications and she stopped thinking about the previous experience.

AN ABDOMINAL PREGNANCY