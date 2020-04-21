OBUNGA: Covid-19 is not an ‘equal opportunity’ disease

By OCHIENG’ OBUNGA

That coronavirus does not discriminate is a lie. It is the lie used to try and comfort the economically disadvantaged so that they sacrifice—and we know that those living in the informal settlements have been asked to sacrifice everything with nothing in return—while some who have the luxury themselves live in comfort.

Does an ambulance dispatched to pick a group of drunk young people, in a bid to beat the curfew sound like “we must all come together to fight” the spread of the virus? Everyone saw what happened to those who failed to arrive home at the seven o’clock mark when the curfew was being implemented.

‘NOT IN THIS TOGETHER’

I am not asking anyone to flout the social distancing rule or disregard the call to “stay at home.” It was an assumption that coronavirus would not choose who to infect, and this is true. However, people are in a position to stop the spread and even avoid getting themselves infected, and here lies the truth. We are not in this together.

While the government has in the past kept asking people to stay at home, it knew and still does pretty well that there are those who will succumb to hunger if they do so. On the other hand, there lies those who can buy and stock food to last them weeks or months. In one group, staying indoors is impossible because of the tiny pace while in the other are people with vast space in compound. There are those who can order food and have it delivered at their doorstep, and then there are those who have to trek to work for that money and will still come back with just enough for supper and with fear, rushing to escape the curfew police’s baton.

The government has asked everyone to wear a mask. Everyone knows what passing the instruction to the police to ‘take care of’ those without masks means. Majority who cannot afford a proper mask wear cloth masks which might only sift dust. Unfortunately, these are the same people who live in crowded areas; the same people who cannot afford the luxury of social distancing and staying at home; the same whose budget for a meal is way below the price of a proper mask.

Related Stories OBUNGA: Please share positive messages during pandemic

Advertisement

NO MORE STAYING AT HOME

And there is more to staying at home. There are those who will stay at home and the next day, the landlord will either weld the door so that they never come out or will take the door or the roof away. Without food, without rent, why do we pretend that we are in this together?

“Work from home!” We shout. Well, we all know what that implies to those without a reliable electricity or water supply.

We prefer to make blanketed statements while deliberately ignoring that we cannot treat everybody equally, and therefore unless the gap of lack is bridged, such people cannot be asked to do the same thing as those who are privileged. Unfortunately, we have known what our government is capable of and there is no rot in the system we haven’t seen before that the coronavirus is exposing.

If we really want to be in this together, then adequate food—not a monthly stipend that will not last a fortnight—and reliable water supply be provided. Only then can we talk about “stay at home” or let us “avoid public spaces” or “wash your hands” regularly.

And in the same manner the government is asking everyone to engage in the fight against coronavirus, medical care should also be available for everyone. Nobody will agree to be quarantined at their own cost when they do not know how to pay for it. Those who have to be out working to pay rent, food, water and electricity; live in places where social distancing is only a remote possibility must understand that they are more vulnerable than those shouting “we want a lockdown” and “social distance” from the safety of their study. The government must also understand that we are not in this together. We only wish we were!