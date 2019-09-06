OFF MY CHEST: Don’t waste time playing wife material

When you search the terms wife material, you’ll find a lot of advice for women on how to be one. To be honest, most of the tips are quite misleading. They all centre on cooking, cleaning and avoiding any form of fun. Surely, there has to be more.

Besides, no one tells young girls that there is a time to be a wife and a time to just be young.

Back when I was still a university student, I had a neighbour who would borrow bar soap just to wash her boyfriend’s clothes.

And when she was done, she would borrow cooking oil to make him a sumptuous meal. At the time, she must have been a first or second year student.

There is a thin, blurry line between love and foolishness. Eventually people stopped opening doors for her because we always knew she wanted to borrow something to please her beloved.

Later on, I lived next to a male neighbour whose girlfriend would visit over the weekend to wash his house and clothes.

CLEAN FREAK

She was quite a clean freak judging by the way she cleaned his windows. Guess what...theman ended up marrying someone else. This brings me to my point; why would you waste your youth playing ‘wife material’ to boys?

If you’re cleaning and cooking for him, hoping to get a wedding ring out of it, you’re just wasting your time and here’s why.

First, there’s a time for everything. Why subject yourself to wifely duties when you’re not a wife yet? What will you do when you finally get married?

And what if the men you clean for end up marrying other people? Will you have any energy left to perform your wifely duties when the right man eventually takes you down the aisle? At 20, you should be focusing on your studies or your career. So live life at the right pace.

YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEFINING YOUR WORTH

He won’t settle down with your because you’re cleaning for him. A lazy man is just that...lazy. When you’re not cleaning his innerwear, someone else is doing it. He is just using you while you throw away your youth, thinking he’ll introduce you to his parents.

You can rest assured that when it’s time to settle, he’ll go for that ratchet girl or the mean independent lady you’ve always judged.

After all, you’re not much of a challenge to him. You’re too easy. By the way, do you know how much money you’re saving him? He would be paying the cleaning lady on a weekly basis but you’ve offered free services. Aren’t you a convenient choice at the moment?

Have you ever wondered why some women get vacations abroad and German cars as birthday gifts while others get nothing more than chocolate? It’s about standards. You’re responsible for defining your worth.

So if you narrow your worth down to washing his clothes and dishes, he will always equate you to a cleaning lady.

Don’t be surprised when he buys you an apron for your birthday, you led him in that direction.

If a man asks you to perform his house chores, he clearly doesn’t respect you or you’re selling yourself short. Often, he will ask for such favours if you seem too idle or you spend too much time at his place.

If you agree to even clear the table after a meal, eventually he will stop asking and start expecting. Never subject yourself to cleaning or organising anything.

In fact, judge him for leaving his socks lying around in the living room. Always have the upper hand in the relationship.

Remember, power shifts hands very fast in relationships and if you dare bend low to pick something from the floor, that’s it.

We could go on and on about why you shouldn’t play ‘wife material’ to boys. At the end of the day, it’s a your choice. If that’s how you win men’s hearts...good for you. But think about your time and your youth.

Soon you’ll be walking around with rough hands. You’ll have wasted your youth, never to get it back and for what?