Philip Abuto: On a mission to conquer the runway

By LORINE AWINO

Philip Abuto has always been fussy about fashion. When he was 11, he insisted that his pair of shorts and shirt had to match.

“As a child, I loved clothes that were branded ‘Chicago Bulls’,” he laughingly recalls, adding that his aunt encouraged him to pursue his passion for fashion and modelling.

The Fourth Year student at Masinde Muliro University clinched the Mr Masinde Muliro University title in 2018 and also competed in the Mr University Kenya pageant.

Phillip made his debut into the modelling world in 2017, when he featured in his first runway during the Western Fashion Week.

During his tenure as Mr Masinde Muliro University, Mr Classic, as he is known by most of the students, started several projects.



One of them was the creation of a club for models. He organised a day for models to give back to the society by paying for washrooms used to clean up the street kids. He also initiated the Mr and Miss Fresher competition, where many First Year students started their modelling careers.

He looks forward to nurturing talent and to perfecting his skills as a runway model.