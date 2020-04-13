By STEVE OTIENO

Whitney Houston sung that “Love doesn’t ask why” but for lovebirds Titus Masika, 32, and Rebecca Kakai, 27, “Why?” was the biggest question on their minds. The Covid-19 pandemic meant that they could not have the wedding of their dreams.

“Why was this happening now? Our bridal party was ready. Their marching suits and dresses fully tailored. The cake design was decided and the venue for the wedding already booked,” says Titus .

They were meant to tie the knot on April 5 but did so on April 12.

“We felt deflated, especially after a trip to get the Attorney General’s approval for the wedding hit the wall. Their message was clear, no weddings, until the government declares all is back to normal, and furthermore, they required us to have a clearance certificate from the Ministry of Health,” adds Rebecca.

They approached their officiating pastor, Mr William Wills, who, after listening to their plea, went to Sheria House. After much deliberations, the Attorney General obliged, but with very tough measures; only 15 allowed to attend, social distance to be observed, masks and sanitisers were to be used during the ceremony as well.

Now this is where the challenge came. A week prior to this approved date, the president had ordered for the cessation of movement to and from Nairobi.

This effectively meant that their parents, who are based outside Nairobi, could not attend their wedding.

STRESSED

The groom was so stressed about the happenings that he fell ill a few days to the wedding and was admitted in hospital.

“I was scared to death. I knew he was going through a lot. Did this mean that we had to cancel our wedding, yet again? I was confused, I was panicky, was this a sign that our wedding would not happen?” Rebecca says.

But in what they refer to as a miracle, Titus recovered fully and was soon up on his feet in time for the wedding.

Their wedding, held at Newlife SDA Church, cost them Sh 30,000.

“I had pictured Becky walking down the aisle so many times and when I finally saw it happen, it was like a dream come true,” says Titus.

“We are definitely going to have another wedding, but without the vows, once the world has figured out a way to deal with corona. Our parents will be in attendance, the bridal party will march and our friends and relatives will come,” Rebecca concludes.