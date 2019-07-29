MONEY TALKS: 50 businesses you can start with less than Sh50,000
If there’s anything you’ve picked up over the weeks of pitching tent here every Monday, it’s that I strongly advocate for a side-hustle.
You know, an activity that generates income while you’re at your regular 9-to-5. It works while you work. Then, at the end of the month, its income sits in the same pot as your salary.
I’m about to share 50 business ideas you can start with less than Sh50,000.
I’ve compiled this list from my personal engagement with businesses, ideas I’ve harboured myself for a while, businesses that are still running online, some I’ve seen people give a shot, and from sitting across tables with folk who’ve had a first-hand experience with the ideas.
Remember this: it’s one thing to have a business idea in your hands, and another thing to build a business out of that idea. It’s yet another thing to turn that business into a sustainable and thriving enterprise.
Ideas turn into businesses, which turn into sustainable enterprises.
Grit and talent is what matures one into the next.
GROUND RULES
A few ground rules to remember about these ideas and the businesses birthed from them:
a) You’ll advertise and market your business through social media, not traditional media. That’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat. You need to be adept with social media tools. Including how to create and manage social media campaigns.
b) Distribution is one of the major headaches for small businesses. Distribution here means delivering your goods to your customer’s door. Figure out early how you’ll get it done. Whether you’ll have a rider you pay by the deliveries per day, or whether you’ll have him on retainer.
c) You don’t need any technical skills to get these businesses off the ground – what you need is your brawns and sweat. We call it sweat capital. Actually, a business that requires less than Sh50,000 of starting capital has a high demand for sweat capital.
d) Remember also to be exclusive. If you’re buying stuff for resale, be known as that guy, or that chick, for particularly that item. Don’t be a jack of all trades – so don’t stock denim jackets this month then next month it’s skirts for cucus and the next month flowered bowties for the androgynous.
e) Lastly, use the skills you already have within your reach.
Suggested 50 ideas
Here goes:
1. Buy and resell second-hand baby clothes
2. Buy and resell second-hand sweaters for young millennial girls (20 to 24 year olds)
3. Buy and resell second-hand pants for older millennial women (28 to 37 year olds)
4. Buy and resell second-hand dresses for older millennial women (28 to 37 year olds)
5. Buy and resell office and casual shirts for men (working men)
6. Buy and sell second-hand crockery (dinner and tea sets)
7. Buy and sell second-hand antique cutlery
8. Become a personal shopper for urban men
9. Become a personal shopper for urban women
10. Write and publish an e-book on motherhood for dummies
11. Write and publish an e-book on fatherhood for dummies
12. Write and publish an e-book of select motivational Bible verses
13. Write and publish an e-book of ‘365 days of positivity’
14. Offer classes that teach vernacular. Say Kalenjin, Kikuyu, Dholuo etc
15. Offer classes that teach a foreign language, say French, Spanish etc
16. Supply a variety of imported fruits
17. Supply locally grown vegetables
18. Supply locally grown organic fruits and vegetables
19. Supply camel milk
20. Become a social media community manager
21. Become a social media brand strategist
22. Become a broker for antique and unique home accessories
23. Become a broker for ready-made home furniture
24. Become a house-to-let agent
25. Write copy for online websites
26. Write advertising copy online
27. Write academic papers online
28. Collect data for research companies
29. Become a beta tester for companies rolling out new products into the market
30. Run errands for individuals
31. Run errands for corporate companies and registered businesses
32. Do and deliver household shopping for individuals
33. Manage a fleet of boda bodas who run errands
34. Manage a fleet of taxis for individuals with 9-to-5s
35. Buy and sell raw honey from Kitui
36. Buy and sell kiondoos from Machakos
37. Buy and sell pure tea from Bomet
38. Buy and sell soap carvings from Kisii
39. Buy and sell handwoven baskets from Western and Nyanza
40. Buy and sell handmade jewellery from Maasailand
41. Become an interior decorator focusing on African-inspired aesthetics
42. Become an interior decorator and stylist
43. Collect official documents for people from government offices
44. Teach people of all ages how to swim
45. Become a travel consultant for tourists
46. Offer classes for a musical instrument. Say, a guitar, piano, violin
47. Offer a Masterclass in your area of technical expertise. Say, photography, creative writing, basic accounting and tax
48. Offer a paid mentorship programme in your area of technical expertise
49. Teach children about art and crafts during their school holidays and over the weekend
50. Teach sign language to individuals
