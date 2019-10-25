Here are Kenya's top heroes

By KAREN MURIUKI

As Mashujaa celebrations wind down, we bring you a list of the Kenyan heroes whose achievements are worthy of recognition. Let us know if you have any other heroes to add to this list.

Eliud Kipchoge: He is now the greatest marathoner of all time. Current world record holder and first human to run a marathon under two hours.

Peter Tabichi: Teaches Mathematics and Physics at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Nakuru County and beat nine other contestants to win the grand prize of $1 million (Sh100000000).

Brigid Kosgei: She is the current world women’s marathon record holder. She broke the 16-year-old record which was set by Britain’s Paula Radcliffe yesterday.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei smiles after winning the women's 2019 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with the World Record on October 13 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO | AFP

Lupita Nyong’o: She is trailblazing the Hollywood. The first Kenyan to win an Oscar award. She is currently set to star in the film Americanah.

Lupita Nyong'o arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. PHOTO | ANGELA WEISS | AFP

Ajuma Nasenyana: This aspiring athlete broke bars and became a top international model. In August 2005, she was voted among the world’s 10 most beautiful women by Complex, an American magazine. In 2012, she was named African Fashion Week Model of the Year. She teamed up with City Models Paris to open Africa’s first international model and casting agency.

Ngugi wa Thiong’o: He was among the bookies’ favourite for this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature . And even though he didn’t get the award, he has remained a great example of not only Kenyan literature but African writing abroad.

Professor Ngugi wa Thiong'o speaks to editors in Nairobi on February 6, 2019. PHOTO | WANJIKU MAINA

Wangari Mathai: She was a renowned social, environmental and political activist who was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She also received a Lifetime Achievement Award for her long-term commitment towards the environment protection and also to fight for the rights of women.

Dr Ahmed Kalebi: He is the founding partner and CEO of Lancet Group of Laboratories East Africa which has a turnover of close to Sh1 billion. The subsidiary of Lancet Laboratories South Africa provides advanced and specialized laboratory testing services.