AMBANI: We can all learn something from Royal 'Megxit'

By SYLVANIA AMBANI

More by this Author

There is a reason why a section of people do not understand the sense behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decision to step back as Senior Royals.

And it is not because that they might be jealous of the fact that there are people in this world who can wake up one day and decide not to work and still live a comfortable life, or that a young beautiful “ordinary” woman who grew up in the US and worked against all odds to build her career in the arts would one day marry one of the most eligible bachelors in the world.

Their lack of comprehension is due to the loveless relationships that most of them are in.

In fact, it is quite unfortunate that toxic relationships between men and women - either those who are dating or are in a marriage - appear to be the ‘in thing’.

ROYAL CONUNDRUM

The 'Kuja Tuishi' relationships that more often are founded on the foundation of circumstances rather than love.

Advertisement

For those living under a rock and have no idea about the Royal conundrum, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the world in shock after announcing that they no longer wished to be frontline royals and would be taking a step back.

In addition, they said that they will work to become financially independent however, they will still continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

A number of people supported their move but the majority were screaming from the top of their voices with hostile, vehement words.

A well-known British Journalist even referred to them as the Royal ‘Hustlers’ and demanded for Her Royal Majesty the Queen to distance herself from them as one would a poor family relation.

Believe it or not, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set a very good example for famous couples on how to handle their own personal expectations, as well as those of the world, on marriage.

A marriage is a union between two consenting adults and it should remain just that, regardless of status in the society.

And as much as we all love to keep up with every small detail of their lives, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the only two people privy to what makes them happy in their marriage.

ERRATIC MOOD SWINGS

If stepping back from active royal work is the solution, then we should all respect their decision.

Living life in the spotlight is not an easy thing, especially when you are under the critical eye of fans with erratic mood swings from all over the world.

It is even sadder that Meghan Markle is now being viewed as the villain in the story, while Prince Harry comes out as the love sick man who is totally taken by his lady.

The couple has a right to decide what is best for their family, despite the world’s expectations of them. At the end of the day, they are just human beings like the rest of us who yearn for peace and privacy in their lives.

I believe that Prince Harry and his wife had a mature conversation with each other about their decision to step back. They understood the repercussions and the kind of backlash they would receive from around the world.

They also factored in the support they would get, albeit small. But this did not stop them from standing by what they believe is right.

Love is a very complicated emotion and only a lucky few have been able to experience it in their lifetime.