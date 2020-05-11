Afritondo Short Story prize awarded to S. African writer

By KAREN MURIUKI

For his story "Good Help Is Hard To Find", South African writer, Jarred Thompson, has been awarded 2020’s Afritondo Short Story prize.

Open to African and black minority writers, this year’s competition received over 400 entries from across 19 countries.

The theme of the competition was love and an anthology of the long-listed stories is expected by Summer of 2020.

Thompson beat off stiff competition from Philani Nyoni- Zimbabwe, Kojo Obeng-Andoh- Ghana, Davina Kuwuma- Uganda and Hannah Onoguwe- Nigeria, taking home $1000.

This year’s panel of judges comprised of South African writer and author of Milk Fever, Megan Ross, Nigerian editor Kelechi Njoku, and Kenyan writer Gloria Mwaniga.

Commenting on the winning story, the panel said: “Good Help is Hard to Find is a wry, subversive take on suburbia and its secrecies, made all the more powerful by a tight narrative, strong voice and sensitive characterization.”

They added, “What the judges loved about the story was its unhurried style and the manner in which the author made a story so lush in event feel lean. The author skilfully amplified the comfort of routine, trust, and laughter, offering a delightfully queer treatment of everyday life, peppered with humour and warmth. The close observations of the little details of domestic life, and the relationships herein, were a joy to read”.

Also speaking on the Prize, Co-editor of Afritondo, Dr Allwell Uwazuruike, said: “Our aim for the competition was to connect with African and black minority writers from across the globe to tell their own authentic stories. We chose love as a theme because we wanted something that was both ordinary and special.

We wanted a theme that would resonate with most people and we wanted to gauge the various perspectives of love from across African and black communities. We are happy at the positive response and can’t wait to share the anthology with our readers”.

Afritondo is a UK based media and publishing platform that aims to improve diversity in publishing by offering Africans and black minority writers an accessible platform for publishing their stories and sharing them with a wider audience.