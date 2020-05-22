By AFP

A jilted Chinese woman has sent an unusual revenge gift to an ex-lover who broke up with her days before Chinese Valentine's Day -- dumping a truckload of onions on his doorstep to bring him to tears.

The woman in eastern China's Shandong province bought the tonne of onions online and had them delivered to her former boyfriend's house, saying it was "his turn" to cry.

She ordered the delivery drivers to pile the eye-watering vegetable up on her ex-boyfriend's doorstep and leave without ringing the doorbell, reported Shandong Net, a news outlet affiliated to the local government, on Sunday.

"I cried for three days, and now it's your turn!," she wrote in a note alongside the stinging gift.

The woman in Shandong, surnamed Zhao, told Shandong Net that she had been in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend for nearly a year before the man decided to "unilaterally" break up.

'REFUSED TO CRY'

"It caused me a lot of pain, but he refused to cry!" Zhao said.

So she said she decided to send a gift that would "squeeze out his tears".

"Money is nothing. But the feelings between two people are precious. I can't be the only one crying," she added.

China marks three different Valentine's days -- one on February 14, along with many other parts of the world, and another in July as per the Chinese Lunar calendar.

Another romantic date -- popular among young couples -- falls on May 20 as the Mandarin pronunciation for "five two zero" sounds similar to "I love you" and a day for lovers to exchange gifts.

Zhao's reaction was "excessive," her ex-boyfriend, who declined to be named, said.

The acrimonious breakup has raised a big stink in the entire neighbourhood.

"I don't know whether her boyfriend is crying or not. But I feel choked!," a woman living in the same residential block told Shandong Net.